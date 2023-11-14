Getting into the property market can be tough for first home buyers, but there are ways that it can be done.
First home buyers are eager to buy, but they face challenges such as tight listing numbers and construction costs, so more reasonably priced established housing is becoming a popular option.
READ MORE:
The Post has tracked down where and what type of property first home buyers can potentially snap up in and around Batemans Bay at $650,000 or less.
This price-point maximises the NSW government's full stamp duty exemption for first home buyers, for properties valued under $800,000.
Older homes that have been renovated, under this price point, provide an opportunity for first home buyers, such as the house currently listed at 45 Bavarde Avenue, Batemans Bay.
This three-bedroom house overlooks the golf course and offers a freshly painted upstairs living area; combined lounge/dining area, with access to the deck; rumpus room; laundry and second bathroom.
It has a price guide of $529,950.
Also on the market is the three-bedroom, one bathroom house currently listed at 12 South Street, Batemans Bay.
Situated on a 696sqm block in a peaceful locale, close to the hospital, foreshoe, local club and shopping/cafe precinct
It provides an open plan living room, with reverse cycle air conditioning; well appointed kitchen; built in robes; shared master bathroom; front porch; undercover double carport; and under house storage.
It has a price guide of $645,000.
The property at 19A Herarde Street, Batemans Bay has a price guide of $515,000.
Located on a 407sqm block, close to everything that Batemans Bay has to offer.
The three-bedroom, old home needs a renovation, but comes with plenty of opportunity. It features a bathroom, separate laundry, kitchen; meals area and established garden, with ferns, bushes, a frog pond, trees and bore.
Apartments close to the foreshore, such as the currently listed 5/11 High Street, Batemans Bay, provide plenty of opportunity for young buyers.
With sensational views and low-maintenance living close to town, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit boasts an open floor plan; secure garage; easy access to amenities and a convenient and comfortable lifestyle.
It has a price guide of $590,000 - $610,000.
Travelling south there is a two-bedroom home currently listed at 10 Riverview Crescent, Catalina.
It has a price guide of $589,000.
Conveniently located and one a 588sqm block, the home offers ample space for both indoor and outdoor living.
Well-maintained, it boasts a functional layout; newly painted outdoor deck; picturesque views of the water and golf course; and modern bathroom.
Further down the coast there is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house currently listed at 6 Grantham Road, Batehaven, with a price guide of $499,000.
An original cottage in old Batehaven, the property is neat and tidy. It features a spacious central kitchen; good living spaces; lockup garage and fully fenced back yard.
Located on a 556sqm block, it close to both Corrigans Beach and Caseys Beach.
Sunshine Bay offers a few opportunities such as the unit listed at 1/7 Beechwood Court. An excellent opportunity for first-time buyers, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit has a price guide of $575,000.
This property at Beechwood Court boasts a northerly aspect, resilient brick exterior and private courtyard, with side access and a small grassed area.
It is recently painted and has low maintenance flooring. It features an open living plan; built-in robes; ceiling fans; balcony; laundry; study nook; single carport; and ample storage.
It is located close to Sunshine Bay beach, and nearby to a primary school and Batehaven shops.
The unit currently listed at 2/3 Beechwood Court, Sunshine Bay has a price guide of $550,000
This two-bedroom, north facing townhouse is perfect for anyone wanting close beach access, sitting 100m (approx) from Sunshine Bay Beach.
It features an open floor plan; U-shaped kitchen; ceiling fans; built-in robes; bathroom and toilet; front porch and upstairs balcony; rear courtyard, with side access; and single carport.
Further south along the coastline is the villa currently listed at 2/1 Drinnan Close, Surf Beach.
Located in a small cul-de-sac and only minutes from Surf Beach, the Surf Beach shopping centre, cafes and eateries, this property is ready for a new owner.
The two-bedroom villa needs a touch of style. It features high ceilings; plenty of natural light; open floor plan; private courtyard; and carport.
It has a price guide of $400,000 - $450,000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.