Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Here's what $650K or less will buy you in and around Batemans Bay

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated November 15 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Getting into the property market can be tough for first home buyers, but there are ways that it can be done.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.