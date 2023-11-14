Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Interactive

Transport for NSW data reveals the worst crash hotspots on the Princes Highway

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 14 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New data has revealed the number of crashes on the Princes Highway from Berry and the NSW Victorian border over the past five years.
New data has revealed the number of crashes on the Princes Highway from Berry and the NSW Victorian border over the past five years.

In the five years from 2018 to 2022 there have been 25 fatal accidents on the Princes Highway from Berry south to the NSW and Victorian border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.