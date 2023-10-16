Brinja Yuin Elder and knowledge holder Patrica Ellis OAM does not like politics and is not normally so outspoken.
The results of the Voice referendum however have triggered powerful emotions that she wants to express in the public domain.
"I know it might offend people but I am really disgusted.
"It is the first time in my life I have felt ashamed of being Australian," Ms Ellis said.
She is saddened that Australians were more supportive of Aboriginal people in 1967 than they are now.
"I was horrified when I saw the result."
Ms Ellis said the campaign was marred by negative media, political motivations, misinformation and untruths.
"I reckon the whole process should be declared null and void because people used underhand measures to get what they wanted."
She was disappointed but sort of expecting that people uneducated on what the referendum was about would vote no "and the no campaign was to keep people uneducated".
She was also disappointed to see from people's body language that people she thought were supportive and had helped them with some big struggles over the years voted no.
"They turned their heads away but I want them to know I saw them," Ms Ellis said.
Walbunja traditional owner Wally Stewart had a similar experience.
"I met some beautiful people on the way but I lost a lot of people too.
"People who used to say hello, put their heads down.
"They didn't have to say anything. It was in their body language."
Ms Ellis took solace that almost half the population supported Aboriginal people and she gave them her heartfelt thanks.
"The other half is still full of ignorance, racism and control and want power.
"They think they can make better decisions for us than we can.
"Who do they think they are?"
Ms Ellis said the referendum's outcome makes it impossible to blame her people's plight on government policies.
"Now it is very clear half the population is doing this to Aboriginal people.
"All that racism and ignorance that has been hiding is now open for the world to see," Ms Ellis said.
Mr Stewart said the politics and media turned the Voice into a racist issue when it should not have been.
"All it did was make it worse for us black fellas."
Ms Ellis said Australia is the only country in the world whose First Nations people are not recognised in the constitution.
"How do you think that makes us feel?"
Ms Ellis said the referendum's result will make Aboriginal peple and their supporters more determined.
"I am not giving up.
"Now we know what we are dealing with: more than half the country is racist and racism is ignorance.
"We need time to get over the anger and another stab in the stomach and then everyone will hit the ground running and figure out another way to do it," Ms Ellis said.
