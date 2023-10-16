The Eden-Monaro electorate has rejected the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
During Saturday's referendum 59.4 per cent of the Eden-Monaro electorate voted No.
Just 39.5 per cent voted in favour of the proposal in Eden-Monaro.
Of the 89 places where people could vote, 50 recorded a majority in favour of the proposed Voice.
The strongest Yes votes were recorded at Bermagui, Braidwood Central, Brogo, Central Tilba, Delegate, Gundaroo, Jindabyne, Murrumbateman, Queanbeyan's Axis Youth Centre, Tathra, Wamboin and Woden.
In contrast there was a long list of polling places including Adaminaby, Adelong, Bodalla, Bombala, Cooma, Eden, Merimbula, Narooma, Tura Beach and Yass where the No vote topped 60 and even 70 per cent.
At Delegate close to 80 per cent of the votes cast on Saturday were in favour of the constitutional change initially put forward in 2017 as part of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Pre-poll centres at Merimbula RSL, Narooma CWA rooms, Snowy Monaro Regional Library in Cooma also recorded No votes above 60 per cent.
The full list of all the votes from Eden-Monaro's polling booths can be found here.
