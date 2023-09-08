Aunty Maryanne Nye has been presented the Paul Harris Fellow Award for her dedication to the Boomerang Meeting Place in Mogo.
Aunty Nye manages the Boomerang Meeting Place, a community facility which recently helped between 200 and 300 families during the devastating Black Summer bushfires in 2019 and 2020.
David Ashford of Batemans Bay Rotary said Ms Nye is "the heart" of the Boomerang Meeting Place.
"Her priority is community and every day she endeavours to support people not only in very practical ways but also by sharing her love, compassion and wisdom."
He said Ms Nye is a role model to many women and "walks in faith every day".
Ms Nye was presented the prestigious award at a luncheon after a spring clean working bee, which saw some much-needed garden maintenance completed at the facility.
Each week, the Boomerang Meeting Place (with the help of Ms Nye and volunteers) hosts sewing and craft groups, men's group, women's art groups and weekly jumble sales.
The jumble sale helps the facility continue to provide people in need with low-cost quality clothing, small goods and furniture.
Mr Ashford said the Paul Harris Fellow Award is one of the highest commendations given to Rotary members and is presented to people who exemplify the humanitarian and educational objectives of The Rotary Foundation.
"We are so proud of this strong Walbunja woman who walks in faith every single day.
"Congratulations Aunty Maryanne Nye, PHF."
