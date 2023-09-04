Another development application has been submitted for shop-top housing in Narooma.
The development for three commercial units and five residential apartments is planned for 132 Wagonga Street, adjacent to the Uniting Church.
The development is described as one- and two-storey well-designed apartments with a podium courtyard design.
Eurobodalla Shire Council accepted the DA for the estimated $3.2 million development on August 21, the notification date was August 28 and submissions close on September 13.
There is an existing dwelling on the site which had been used as a medical centre.
READ ALSO:
The site has residential/commercial zoning in the town centre.
The plans indicate it is a three-storey building plus underground parking with 17 car spaces.
The plans said there are three commercial units on the ground floor.
On the first floor there are two one-bedroom homes, each with a study, plus the lower level of two three-bedroom homes.
The second floor has the upper level of the two three-bedroom homes plus a large one-level three-bedroom penthouse.
The penthouse has a winter garden with views and an operable roof that gives protection from wind and rain.
Two of the apartments can be adapted to be accessible by wheelchair.
There are two common barbecue areas, all the residential units have private courtyards and balconies and there is a large outdoor landscaped area for residents' use.
The applicant's name is Narooma resident Robert Young and the architectural firm is Kasparek Architects.
Architect Fred Kasparek said it is a traditional design with gabled roof but with a contemporary spin through metal cladding on the upper levels.
He said the development is made up of two buildings that are linked by a breezeway and there is a lift from the basement to the upper levels.
"They have been designed to be efficient to keep them as financially accessible as possible," Mr Kasparek said.
In the DA it said the development provides additional housing on a site utilising existing public infrastructure.
It provides homes close to jobs, community facilities and local services.
It is the third DA for shop-top housing in Narooma to be submitted to council in recent months.
Kasparek Architects also lodged a DA for a $25.7 million development of 36 two-storey terrace-style dwellings above ground floor commercial tenancies in Graham Street.
Sydney's Liquid Design has lodged a DA for a $16.3 million development at 123 Wagonga Street and 121 Campbell Street that includes 11 residential apartments and six commercial units, plus three serviced apartments for tourists and visitors.
The 1062 square metre block at 132 Wagonga Street sold in 2019 for $500,000.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.