Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Kasparek Architects designed the Narooma mixed-use development

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 8:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site for the proposed $3.2 million development is 132 Wagonga Street, Narooma. Image courtesy of Kasparek Architects
The site for the proposed $3.2 million development is 132 Wagonga Street, Narooma. Image courtesy of Kasparek Architects

Another development application has been submitted for shop-top housing in Narooma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.