A development application has been lodged with Eurobodalla Shire Council for 36 two-storey terrace-style dwellings above ground floor commercial tenancies.
Plans for the $25.694 million development proposal were exhibited from June 16 to June 30.
The documents submitted by Kasparek Architects describe the housing as 36 well-designed dwellings in a podium courtyard design.
The two- and three-bedroom two-storey dwellings all have private courtyards and balconies and nine of them - 25 percent of the development - are adaptable to promote flexible housing for the community.
Each dwelling has two underground parking spaces.
The proposed development covers 9, 11-13, 15, 17 and 19 Graham Street, an area that is zoned B2 Local Centre.
The dwellings' east-facing windows will have ocean views while all the ground floor commercial tenancies will front Graham Street.
The plans include communal bicycle parking and two common use barbecue areas.
The documents said the proposal provides homes close to jobs and walking distance to community facilities and local services.
"Future residents will support the vibrant Narooma commercial centre."
It said the three-storey design is on a scale consistent with three-storey developments in and around Narooma.
"There is capacity in the surrounding roadwork to accommodate the increased population and traffic movement generated by the proposal."
The development's architect, Fred Kasparek, said he and his client were very excited about the development.
"It will certainly have a positive impact and provide much-needed accommodation in the Narooma area for families.
"It is a high-quality development in what is currently an industrial area," Mr Kasparek said.
The documents said "the proposal supports housing diversity in Narooma with additional housing on a site utilising existing public infrastructure.
"The proposal supports undergrounding of overhead powerlines and a new footpath along the frontage of the property allowing new street trees to support walk-ability on Graham Street that also provides community services including the local library located opposite the site."
The site at 15 Graham Street is vacant and currently used for boat storage.
The site at 17 Graham Street has a two-bedroom house, while the one at 19 Graham Street has marine mechanic business infrastructure.
Those three sites total 1800 square metres of commercial land and were sold in October 2022 at an undisclosed price.
The site at 9 Graham Street has a two-bedroom house and the one at 11 Graham Street also has a house.
The two sites are each around 600 square metres.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
