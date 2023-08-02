The Tilba Tilba Creek bridge is expecting a facelift.
The ageing timber bridge on Corkhill Drive is set to be replaced by a steel and concrete structure in order to withstand heavy traffic and natural disasters.
The $1 million bridge rebuild is one of 24 the council has repaired or upgraded in the shire since the Black Summer bushfires and floods.
The council's acting director of infrastructure Tony Swallow said the renewal was part of a program the council has undertaken to upgrade the shire's bridges and make the roads more resilient.
"This is important work, especially for our villages west of the highway. We need to keep residents connected to the highway in case of natural disasters," Mr Swallow said.
Tilba Tilba's new bridge will be 18 metres long and widened to 11 metres, with a 2-metre walkway for pedestrians.
"Motorists will need to use the northern highway entry to Corkhill Drive to access both Tilba villages while the bridge is built," Mr Swallow said, "The worksite will also be closed to pedestrians and cyclists".
Construction will begin on Monday, August 7.
"We expect work to be finished by the September school holidays," Mr Swallow said.
The project is funded by the state government's Fixing Country Bridges program.
