IF you see a man wearing a funny hat walking along the Princes Highway this week please give him a wave of encouragement.
Captain Australia [Simon Harvey] is currently walking around Australia raising money for The Kids Cancer Project.
His trek started on July 16 from King George Square, Brisbane and he estimates that 'Captain Australia's BIG LAP' will take 730 days to complete and he will cover 15,000km.
Today [Monday, September 4] he is walking towards Ulladulla, after spending the night in Jervis Bay.
Before getting to Ulladulla he will be meeting with "Uncle Phil representing the Yuin Nation" today.
The Captain said he would be going to a go to a sacred site out in the bush for a welcome and smoke ceremony, which he described as a privilege.
Then on Tuesday, it's back on the highway to continue the walk to Ulladulla.
A gathering will be held at the Marlin Hotel on Tuesday night.
His aim is to raise one million dollars for The Kids Cancer Project and so far he has raised $25,240.
He hopes more people will donate to the cause.
"Your donation funds crucial research into softening and improving childhood cancer treatments. Be part of the mission against childhood cancer," his Captain Australia's BIG LAP information explains.
Go here to donate and also follow his trip at https://www.facebook.com/CapsBIGLAP.
Some people may remember the Captain from his last walk.
He had been diagnosed with cancer and given six months to live but survived and wanted to mark this significant achievement.
On December 26, 2021, the Captain started his Big Walk to 'Give Cancer the Boot', which saw him walk from Brisbane to Melbourne.
