Celebrated South Pambula artist Jen Mallinson will have her works displayed at the Sculpture for Clyde exhibition in Batemans Bay starting on May 27.
This year will be the second time Ms Mallinson's steel artwork will grace the Sculpture for Clyde exhibition, as it makes its return to the Batemans Bay Foreshore.
In 2018, Ms Mallinson's sculpture, "Aqueoua", a steel work described as a "seed of memories" won the $1000 emerging artist prize and caught the eye of Willinga Park owner Terry Snow.
"Terry Snow now has my artwork in his office," said Ms Mallinson.
Ahead of the Bay exhibition, Ms Mallinson reflected on her experience in Sculpture by the Sea in Bondi.
"It was a long time coming...I had applied [to be in the exhibition] a few times before and was accepted in 2020, but due to the pandemic it was cancelled," Ms Mallinson said.
In October 2022, her reflective work on bushfires and recovery, "Adaptation 22" was installed in the sand at Tamarama Beach for thousands of people to enjoy.
"It was fantastic...I had some really nice comments about it and so many people took photos.
"Last week, I found out I'll be a part of this year's Sculpture by the Sea, in Mark's Park at Bondi."
Ms Mallinson began studying welding in 2009, after gaining years' experience in painting and graphic design.
"I haven't painted now for 10 years."
All Ms Mallinson's creations come to life in her South Pambula studio, where she says she draws most of her inspiration from the natural, coastal landscape of the Far South Coast.
"My work is abstract and contemporary...it's not representational of anything, apart from memories and ideas."
Her style has developed despite her source of inspiration remaining unshakeable.
"I think my style has developed into a more three-dimensional form. The more I work with steel, the better I get at making it a 360-degree work."
So, what can art-lovers expect from her work at Sculpture for Clyde?
"It's made of 316 stainless steel and about 2 metres tall, I've been working on it for the past few months. It's really a deconstructed forest with leaves, or floating memories.
"I love it, and I hope everyone likes it."
See Jen Mallinson's artwork amongst more than 100 sculptures from across the country at Sculpture for Clyde at the Batemans Bay Foreshore between May 27 and June 4.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
