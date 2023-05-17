Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Regenerating an endangered forest: Moruya Microforest native planting begins

Megan McClelland
Megan McClelland
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 3:34pm
From left: Robyn Ellwood, Edwina Robinson and Maree O'Rourke at the Moruya Microforest site on May 16. Picture by Megan McClelland
From left: Robyn Ellwood, Edwina Robinson and Maree O'Rourke at the Moruya Microforest site on May 16. Picture by Megan McClelland

Moruya's very first "microforest" is officially underway.

