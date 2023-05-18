On Monday, May 8, Moruya High School students joined in an agriculture class that they won't forget too quickly.
Legendary gardening guru, landscape architect and host of Gardening Australia, Costa Georgiadis paid a visit to Moruya High's agriculture students to share his green wisdom with 45 students from Years 8, 9 and 10.
One of the organisers was Moruya High teacher Robbie Groom, who said the students were thrilled to meet the Gardening Australia celebrity.
"On the day, students were super excited to work with Costa, all were curious.
"All students involved got behind Costa and made the activities a thorough success."
READ MORE:
Alongside Mr Groom, teachers Georgia Mood and Geoff Pike organised activities to get the students working with Costa, who offered a wealth of ideas on how to improve and maintain their vegie garden, fruit trees and garden waste system.
Moruya High was lucky enough to host Costa through the program 'Hands On Learning' which works with Australian schools to create engaging experiences for students.
"I would say about half the kids knew who Costa was when the visit was first announced to them," Mr Groom said, "but within a few days, everyone knew who he was."
"There were a lot of super thrilled parents in our community who quickly educated their children of the legend of Costa."
Costa talked students through soil health, composting and taught students about the benefits of "no-dig gardening" and using recycled organic waste for compost and worm farms.
Year 9 students also worked with the council's sustainability project officer, Alex King to build a worm farm.
Costa helped enthusiastic students create their first-ever no-dig garden, where Mr Groom said the school's first crop of garlic will grow.
Costa travelled to Moruya High School for the day of gardening after speaking at the Bermagui Preschool farm fundraiser on May 5.
"As well as being a wealth of knowledge, Costa's enthusiasm is very catching and all students involved were eager to be a part of it," Mr Groom said.
"It was a wonderful day for our agriculture students, everyone had a blast. It is one of many highlights our students enjoy throughout the year at Moruya High."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.