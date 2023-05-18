Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Legendary green thumb Costa Georgiadis brings gardening wisdom to Moruya High School

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gardening guru Costa Georgiadis worked with about 45 Moruya High School students including Lucian (pictured) on May 8. Picture supplied
Gardening guru Costa Georgiadis worked with about 45 Moruya High School students including Lucian (pictured) on May 8. Picture supplied

On Monday, May 8, Moruya High School students joined in an agriculture class that they won't forget too quickly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.