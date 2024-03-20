Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Geologist confirms fears that Narooma icon Australia Rock will be lost

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 20 2024 - 4:39pm, first published 11:30am
Narooma born and bred Jon King fears that it will not be long before Narooma's iconic tourist attraction Australia Rock is lost. The right hand side join with the cliff face has narrowed considerably over the last 80 years Picture by Marion Williams
Jon King is Narooma born and bred and fears that Narooma will soon lose one of its iconic tourist attractions, Australia Rock.

