Inga Simpson helped finish off the manuscript for 'Inheritance' after author Kath O'Connor died of cancer

James Tugwell
Updated May 3 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:00pm
Moruya's Inga Simpson helped posthumously publish Kath O'Connor's (inset) debut novel 'Inheritance'. Pictures supplied.
A Moruya writer has helped finish off a debut novel manuscript for publication after the author she was mentoring died of ovarian cancer.

