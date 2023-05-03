Tilba shortlisted for NSW 2023 Top Tourism Town Awards

For such little places Tilba's two National Trust villages punch above their weight.
They are home to Australia's most delicious milk, award-winning smoked golden kelp granules, Foxglove Spires Gardens which has been featured on national television programs and Trip Advisor has ranked Dromedary Hotel in the top 10 per cent of venues worldwide for the last two years.
Now Tilba is one of ten towns with a population of less than 1,500 that has been shortlisted for the NSW Tiny Top Tourism Town Awards which celebrate the state's diverse and outstanding regional destinations.
Carrie Taylor, treasurer of Tilba District Chamber of Commerce, said they are thrilled to be a finalist.
"We have a unique identity drawn from our continuing connection with local Indigenous culture, our rich and diverse history and our stunning landscapes."
Eurobodalla Shire Mayor Mat Hatcher agreed.
"We all know Tilba is the real deal, a genuine working village with something for everyone - nature, history, Indigenous culture, arts and festivals, hikes and rides. And the film-set looks don't hurt either," Mr Hatcher said.
Members of the public are invited to vote on their favourite NSW tourism town to help determine the winner.
The winning town will be selected by a combination of the judging scores from the submission (65 per cent), the public's votes (25 per cent) and ReviewPro consumer score (10 per cent).
So vote for Tilba so it can add Tiny Top Tourism Town Award to its accolades.
Winning entries are determined by popular vote so start voting here.
Voting closes May 12.
Mr Hatcher urged people to vote.
"I really encourage all of Eurobodalla to get online and vote for Tilba's recognition as the state's best Tiny Top Tourism Town.
"Last year Narooma was voted runner-up Small Top Tourism Town.
"I reckon Tilba can go one better, let's get them to the top," Mr Hatcher said.
Ms Taylor said it would be fabulous to see people vote.
"Everybody now has the opportunity to say why they love Tilba so much."
