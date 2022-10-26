Moruya author Inga Simpson's has released her latest novel Willowman.
The novel traces the intertwining lives of a traditional cricket bat maker and a rising cricket star. Ms Simpson describes Willowman as a "character-driven story" celebrating "the role of sport in Australian life".
Much like a fast bowler polishing and shining one side of a cricket ball for five days during a test match to create the perfect reverse-swing, Ms Simpson said Willowman was a labour of love, with the outcome something beautiful.
She has been working on Willowman for 10 years, with the project being pushed back by COVID-19 and a writing contract for her 2021 novel The Last Woman in the World.
For Ms Simpson, the writing process is magical.
"There's a drive in me to create something with words - a story," she said.
"You are developing a rough draft - this big mess - into something structured and layered.
"By the end, something almost magical has happened."
The process she describes is distinctly similar to the transformation of willow timber into beautifully crafted bats that is central to Willowman.
Ms Simpson grew up enthralled by the colour and excitement of the new World Series Cricket tournament, and the speed and style of the rock star players like Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thompson.
She has also always been fascinated by timberwork and craftsmanship and the magical transformation of materials into something practical and beautiful.
When she heard a bat maker discuss the almost mythical process of selecting a bough of willow to be transformed into a bat, and the joy they experienced hearing a leather four-piece cricket ball thumped out of the centre of the bat, Ms Simpson saw a story woven among her interests - an idea just waiting to be refined and shaped.
"Something magical happens when you cut a willow down and the bark comes off - there's a blueish tinge for a moment, then it disappears," she said.
With an idea, like a rough branch in front of her, Ms Simpson just had to use her pen, like a rasp and chisel, to shape it into a beautiful bat.
READ MORE:
It was the tragic death of cricket prodigies Phillip Hughes in 2014 which first inspired Ms Simpson to pick up the pen and write a cricket novel. She at first toyed with writing the career he could've had. However the story was shaped and changed as the cricketing world changed - with shocking revelations like the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.
She wanted to create a novel anyone could read, but which was technical enough to appeal to passionate cricketers.
"It's challenging condensing a cricket match into a few pages," she said. "I want cricket tragics to be satisfied - I want it to be technical enough to appeal to them."
The author of Where the Trees Were and Understory said the draft novel was floundering a little aimlessly until she found a way to connect her idea with the nature writing she has become famous for.
However the beauty of willow, and the tactile process of shaping a bat provided the answer, and a way to celebrate the odd and beautiful fascination of cricket with willow timber.
All professional cricket bats around the world are made of willow.
"If all the bats in the world are made from this one species of tree, what happens if it gets a beetle or disease or something?" she said.
"It would threaten the sport."
When Ms Simpson first visited Moruya Library after moving to the area five years ago, the first thing she heard was someone asking the staff if their order of Ms Simpson's book Mr Wigg had arrived yet. She knew she was among her people, and said relocating to the Eurobodalla was "like coming home".
Now a local, Ms Simpson will be speaking at an author talk at Moruya CWA Hall on October 28 from 5:30 to 7:30pm.
A $25 ticket includes refreshments.
Bookings are essential and can be made by calling Moruya Books on 4474 2242.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.