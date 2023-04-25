Hundreds line Orient Street as Batemans Bay remembers Anzac Day 2023

Riders on horseback led a convoy of veterans in historical jeeps, current and ex-servicemen and women, school students, community groups and first responders through the heart of Batemans Bay as the community came together to remember Anzac Day 2023.
Orient Street was lined with onlookers young and old who turned out on a public holiday to show their respect and remember those who served at Gallipoli 108 years ago, and all service people who had served since, or continued to serve.
The march proceeded from the Soldier's Club to the Honour Stone where an Anzac Day service was held.
For Vietnam veteran Rob Rayner, Anzac Day is about tradition and camaraderie.
"Once you've got a mate in the army, you've got a mate for life," he said.
"You were looking after them and they were looking after you."
The only times he and his wife Rose miss the ceremony in Batemans Bay is when they are travelling off around Australia to be at the local ceremony of one of Rob's mates from the war.
The couple have a strong connection to service.
Rob's father fought in WWII, he fought in Vietnam, and their son served in East Timor.
Rose's great uncle enrolled in WWI while underage, serving on the Western Front at the age of 17.
He died in France just six weeks before the end of the war.
"The tradition has to carry on," Rob said. "You've got to get the young people to remember the first soldiers - who weren't much older than these kids here today."
It is for that reason that locals Jason and Alecia Hristovski line Orient Street every year for the parade - "so we don't forget history," Jason said.
"It's all about respect.
"The soldiers had no choice and had to fight for their country. Many lost their life for it.
"We come to make sure we don't lose it in the generations.
"These people died for our freedom."
For Batemans Bay locals Mark and Kylie, turning up at Anzac Day services is about paying respect to the sacrifices of their own family, as well as the soldiers and families of all those who have served in conflicts.
Both had ancestors who had fought for Australia in conflict. Mark's dad was a Rat of Tobruk; Kylie's dad marched in Batemans Bay as a Vietnam veteran.
"If it weren't for them, there wouldn't be an us," Mark said.
"Hopefully there is no more war, but they will keep doing [Anzac Day remembrance events] to keep on remembering what our forefathers fought for - to be free."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
