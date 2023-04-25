Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hundreds line Orient Street as Batemans Bay remembers Anzac Day 2023

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds line Orient Street as Batemans Bay remembers Anzac Day 2023
Hundreds line Orient Street as Batemans Bay remembers Anzac Day 2023

Riders on horseback led a convoy of veterans in historical jeeps, current and ex-servicemen and women, school students, community groups and first responders through the heart of Batemans Bay as the community came together to remember Anzac Day 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.