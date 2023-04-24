700 candles illuminated the sand on Wimbie Beach during a unique dawn service for Anzac Day.
Almost 200 people made their way to Wimbie Beach from 5.30am to watch the sun rise and commemorate past and present Australian service men and women.
The service was organised by Dawn Simpson of Surf Beach who first trialled the intimate service in 2022.
Dawn's goal was to light a candle for every one of the 500 service men and women from the Eurobodalla who served in the World War I.
"When I went to Gallipoli, I walked in the water and when I came home, the first thing I did was come and walk along Wimbie Beach. I thought 'this is no different to walking the water at Anzac Cove'," Dawn said.
"This little bay is about the size of Anzac Cove. I thought it would be lovely to somehow make people think they're at Anzac Cove on Anzac Day."
This year, the community's positive response meant 700 candles were lit. Dawn was surprised to see about 20 volunteers had arrived to help light candles from 4.30am, which was a big increase from last year.
"Everyone did a remarkable job."
Lyn and Barry Brown attended the service for the first time, wearing their fathers' medals who both served in the Pacific.
"It's only as we've grown older that we've appreciated what they did," Lyn said.
Barry's father served in Borneo while Lyn's father fought in Papua New Guinea (then New Guinea).
At 6am, the Last Post sounded and The Ode was read.
Lyn said the service was especially moving, as she could see the similarities between Wimbie Beach and Anzac Cove.
"[The service] is just about quiet reflection, gratitude and respect," Dawn said.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
