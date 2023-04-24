Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Wimbie Beach illuminated by 700 candles in a unique Anzac Day dawn service

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 7:58am
Close to 200 people gathered at Wimbie Beach for a unique dawn service on Anzac Day. Picture by Megan McClelland
700 candles illuminated the sand on Wimbie Beach during a unique dawn service for Anzac Day.

