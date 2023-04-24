Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Turning out for family and neighbours: Tomakin remembers Anzac Day

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 8:45am
Bag pipe players leading the Tomakin Anzac Day march.
Hundreds have turned out at ceremonies along the south coast for the 108th anniversary of the Anzac's landing at Gallipoli.

