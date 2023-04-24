Turning out for family and neighbours: Tomakin remembers Anzac Day

Hundreds have turned out at ceremonies along the south coast for the 108th anniversary of the Anzac's landing at Gallipoli.
The bagpipes began at 7am, leading a march of servicemen, ex-servicemen and current first responders down Sunpatch Parade Tomakin for the morning Anzac Service. The community followed the procession, gathering outside the Cenotaph at Tomakin Sports and Social Club.
Among those marching were locals Mark Minehan and Brian Calnan.
The neighbours were marching for the first time in the procession and were encouraged by the size of the crowd and the continuation of the Anzac spirit.
"I was so surprised when I turned around and saw how big the crowd was," Mr Calnan said. "For a small community it's an impressive turn out."
He served in the army and has been attending Anzac Day ceremonies for more than 35 years.
"It's about thinking about those who went before, those who have fallen and what we have got today," he said.
Mr Minehan marched in memory of his father who served in WWII. He proudly wore his father's original medals and carried his photograph.
He was delighted to see the Anzac spirit flourishing and being passed on to the next generation through the school children in attendance, laying wreaths and learning about the Anzac story.
"[The crowd] was as good today as it was 15 years ago," Mr Minehan said.
Naide and Norm Isenberg were visiting Tomakin while on holidays but came to the morning service because "it's just what we do, what we have always done and what we will also do," Ms Isenberg said.
Wherever the couple find themselves for Anzac Day each year, they always seek out a local service to remember and be thankful.
"It is part of our thank you to those who have gone before us," Mr Isenberg said.
Both their fathers were WWII veterans, and the couple both served in the Army Reserves. They, too, were delighted to see children involved and becoming "part of the tradition," Ms Isenberg said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
