Shanon Small of Surf Beach is one of seven women training to row 320 kilometres across the Bass Strait in a surf boat, in February.
The MusselRowers crew will leave from Port Welshpool, Victoria, on February 12 and journey to Musselroe Bay, Tasmania, over eight days.
The crew is using their journey to raise money for the Red Nose Foundation, and St Bernard's Primary School has thrown its support behind the fundraiser.
"We are always keen to show our support for families in our community who are fundraising to raise money or awareness for such an important cause," St Bernard's Primary School principal Johanna Wain said.
"Brooklen Small, who is in Year Two, came to me and advocated for St Bernard's to be part of the fundraiser. She spoke proudly of her mum and gave me all the details. I think it is always important to encourage this type of leadership."
Having family support is vitally important to Ms Small.
"When I decided to take part I said to the crew that family was going to be involved as much as possible," Ms Small said.
"It's so important for the kids to be involved. I sat Brooklen down and I explained to her that I would be away for eight nights, and that we're raising money, and why we're raising money, and what the charity does."
Earlier this week, Ms Small returned home from a grueling training session to find that Brooklen had cleaned her room and was requesting money.
"She said to me: 'I've tidied my bedroom up and I thought at the end of the week you could give me some money and I'm going to give that money back for your rowing.' It just melted me," Ms Small said.
"I'm really glad that it's not 'mummy's thing' it's more of a group and family thing that everyone's involved in."
The Musselrowers crew chose the Red Nose Foundation, which supports research into Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
"About six months ago Dr Carmel Harrington discovered an enzyme, which could show whether or not a baby is at risk of SIDS," Ms Small said.
"It's pretty massive that in five years they could have a cure. It just gives me chills," Ms Small said.
The Red Nose Foundation was the right fit for the crew, who are all mothers.
"As a mother you just keep going," Ms Small said.
"I can see the importance in every stroke of that 320 kilometres. You will do anything for your child."
The women will row 70 kilometres a day, which takes about nine hours.
"It's just a casual row but you've got to get your head around it. It's not something you can just do," Ms Small said.
"There's been a lot of training. We literally sit in our rowing seat and row for an hour-and-a-half, four to five days a week. Yesterday we trained for two hours in the boat."
Taryn Carver, Elle Pannowitz, Anna McGlynn, Ash Bujeya, Michelle Cottington, Kristy Luff, Lara Drabsch and Ms Small will row in a surf boat on loan from Broulee Surf Life Saving Club.
"The girls who have put up their hands to take it on are experienced in long-distance ocean rowing," Ms Small said.
"They will have good days and bad, but the adventure and challenges are something they will never forget."
The trip is expected to cost about $50,000, which includes a support boat and its related fuel costs.
Once running costs are covered, all other funds will go to the Red Nose Foundation.
Donations can be made via GoFundme, and opportunities also exist to sponsor a rower or donate $1 per kilometre.
