Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Batemans Bay VIEW Club gets busy fundraising to support kids through Smith Family program

Updated November 17 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The November meeting of the Batemans Bay Evening View Club was a busy occasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.