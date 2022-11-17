The November meeting of the Batemans Bay Evening View Club was a busy occasion.
The gathering, held on November 9 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, included the club meeting and the annual Pamper Auction.
A club spokesperson said the event attracted a good attendance with a great fun night enjoyed by all.
"After our general meeting and a delicious meal we had the main attraction of our night," the spokesperson said.
"Our Annual Pamper Auction is great fun and a great fundraiser. All items are donated by members or friends and our auctioneer Julie kept up a good pace with the auction as there were a large number of lots.
"We raised over $600 for the night and this money goes towards our students in the Smith Family Learning for Life Program.
"A big thank you to everyone who donated items and also to everyone who attended."
The auction fundraiser followed another successful fundraiser on on October 19 with the club taking charge of the Bunnings barbecue for the day.
The club spokesperson extended thanks to everyone who gave time to assist with the barbecue.
"This is a wonderful part of our fundraising for The Smith Family Learning for Life Program," mthey said.
"The Batemans Bay Evening View Club sponsors six students fully and one student partially (with our Region) and to do this we need to raise about $5000 each year.
"We also support the Smith Family Toy and Book Appeal each year with about $500."
The Smith Family Toy and Book Appeal aims to deliver over 75,000 new toys and 50,000 new books to children in need around Australia.
The next meeting of the Batemans Bay Evening View Club will be held on December 7 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club at 6.00 pm for 6.30 pm.
This meeting will be the club's Christmas Party and everyone is asked to bring a small gift for the Secret Santa which the club members recognise as a fun way to wrap up the year.
The club spokesperson said this year had been great for our club after coping with COVID and shutdowns in the previous few years.
"Visitors and guests are always welcome to come and join everyone and enjoy an evening with women from all walks of life and listen a great guest speaker," the spokesperson said.
For all enquiries please contact Julie on 0408 215 553 or Jenny on 0429 726 630.
VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women and supports the Smith Family and the Learning for Life Program and helping young Australians in need to get the most out of their education. The club was established in 1997 for women interested in meeting regularly with other women from all walks of life, providing them with an outlet to help others, as well as establishing lasting friendships and contributing to the community.
