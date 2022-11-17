Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

CWA Hall opened as Moruya's third community bushfire haven

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated November 17 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The CWA Moruya Hall has officially opened as a community bushfire haven.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.