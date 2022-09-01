A group of Batemans Bay locals have created a social group meeting weekly for 'Hump Day Dinners' to build community and support local businesses.
Jan Frikken started the idea with a simple post on the BATEMANS BAY NOTICEBOARD Facebook group which has almost 29,000 members.
Advertisement
She wanted to create a connection point for people looking to meet other locals.
"There are a lot of people out there who are quite isolated," she said.
"This means we can connect, and we wanted to support local businesses."
The group, which is open to anyone, meet every Wednesday evening for dinner, rotating through the different restaurants in the Batemans Bay area.
The first Hump Day Dinner was on August 3 at Pan Coffeehouse & Restaurant, where 22 strangers shared a meal over a table.
READ MORE:
"None of us knew each other," Ms Frikken said, "but you can just see each week that the connections are being made.
"It's quite beautiful."
In the five weeks since they started, the group has almost doubled in size to close to 40 people. She has seen new friendships formed and self-conscious people who are often stressed in social situations grow more bold and step out to meet new people.
Ms Frikken's highlight is the diversity of the group, stretching across demographics, cultures and ages.
"I like that it's a really diverse group - LGBTQIA+, retirees, young workers, widows, singles are all welcome," she said.
Narelle Jamieson attended the first Hump Day Dinner after seeing the Facebook post.
She moved to the Eurobodalla three years ago and found meeting people difficult during COVID lockdowns.
"Hump Day Dinners have just been fabulous," she said. "I have made new friends to meet up with throughout the week."
She now enjoys walking down Orient Street and seeing familiar faces to say hello to, or meeting up with people for a mid-weed coffee.
"It's just so much fun," she said. "That is what it is all about - having fun."
Advertisement
Ms Jamieson spends the rest of her week looking forward to trying out a new restaurant and meeting other people for her weekly Hump Day Dinner.
Ms Frikken hopes the initiative inspires more community-building ideas in the Eurobodalla. She wants to kickstart a coffee hub meet-up for locals to connect during the day.
"Someone could organise it in Moruya or any other town. Anyone could copy the idea, it's nothing new," she said.
"People just need to think proactively."
The next Hump Day Dinner is September 7 at Sam's Pizza.
RSVP is essential - by texting Jan on 0449 547 325.
Advertisement
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.