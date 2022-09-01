Nurses from across the Far South Coast have joined the push for mandated ratios and pay rises.
The strike which took place in Milton was the first nursing strike in the town since 2009 and was one of 66 happening in New South Wales on September 1.
Nurses, support workers and parents marched from the hospital down the street, displaying their creative signs to onlookers and cars travelling past.
Maryanne O'Sullivan was one of the many hospital volunteers marching in the strike in support of the nurses.
"The staff are completely overwhelmed with what's happening now, they're not getting enough support and I'm here for them," Mrs O'Sullivan said.
The community also joined in on the fun, with the majority of cars and trucks travelling past blasting their horns in support of the protestors.
"Clearly from all the honking, the general public are too (in support)," she said.
Strikes and marches took place right along the South Coast, from Batemans Bay to Nowra, all the way to Wollongong, as well as multiple strikes in Sydney.
Secretary of Shoalhaven Hospital Branch Michael Clarke helped organise the strike in Nowra.
Similarly to the Ulladulla strike, attendees were demanding the same two things, according to Mr Clarke.
"Our members will be striking for pay and ratios," he said.
"Shoalhaven Branch members will also be striking for an improved regional hospital and rural health service that provides effective care in a safe manner and that's what the Shoalhaven community deserves."
Milton Ulladulla Hospital Press Secretary and one of the strike organisers, Blake Shelley said the nurses' demands are clear and reasonable.
"The strike is happening for two main reasons," he said.
"One, we deserve a fair and reasonable pay rise and two, we need mandated nurse to patient ratios."
Nurses marching made it clear they want the state government to negotiate, singing chants stating:
"One, two, three, four, we won't take it anymore! Five, six, seven, eight, come on Dom, negotiate!"
Parent's of nurses at the hospital also came out in support, marching alongside their children.
Sue Burton is the mother of a nurse and said she knew she had to join in once she knew the strike was taking place.
"I'm the mother of a nurse, so I've seen the impact all these ratios put on my daughter," she said.
Lisa Devlin was neither a nurse, nor a parent - however she cares fulltime for her mother.
"That's why I'm here today - for my mother," she said.
"They (nurses) care for us all at some stage.
"Ratios are way out, people are suffering, they're burnt out, tired and they've had enough."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
