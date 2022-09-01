Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla Hospital nurses strike for first time since 2009

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:51am, first published 3:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Batemans Bay nurse strike, one of the 66 which took place on September 1. Picture: Batemans Bay Post.

Nurses from across the Far South Coast have joined the push for mandated ratios and pay rises.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.