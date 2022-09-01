Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Home Truths

Businesses stepping up to support homeless in need

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:51am, first published 2:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coles workers delivering their donation to Anglicare staff and volunteers at Moruya. From left to right: Pauline Sullivan, John Appleby, Robert Avery, Wayne Dawson and Matt Gray.

Coles Batemans Bay has stepped up to provide hampers and produce to people doing it tough or living homeless in the area.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.