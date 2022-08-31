Moruya Jockey Club secures one of regional racing's biggest meets

The Moruya Jockey Club will host the Newhaven Park Country Championships Regional qualifier next year, one of the biggest races on the country racing calendar.
The race will be held on Sunday, February 19, completing a busy summer for the club which will see the Batemans Bay Cup, Melbourne Cup Day, the Narooma Cup, and the Moruya Cup held from September to January.
Advertisement
"This is a fantastic achievement for the Club and region, as it will provide a spectacle for the public showcasing the best country-trained horses combined with some of Australia's best jockeys all vying for their share of the $150,000 purse," Moruya Jockey Club executive officer Ken Brown said.
The first two horses in the main race will qualify for the $500,000 Country Championship final at Royal Randwick on Saturday, April 1.
This is the second time Moruya will host the event, although the 2020 event was moved from the Nowra racecourse at the last minute due to wet weather.
"We were only told three days before the event it was being moved to Moruya," Mr Brown said.
"We didn't have any time to publicise it that year, so this is the first time they've said Moruya is hosting the event.
"We write a letter to Racing NSW, and they make a decision based on that. We tried last year as well, but this year everyone has gotten behind it."
Mr Brown said the event would be a "boon" for the region.
"It's a big day for us, and it's a tourism boom in February when things start to decline a little bit," he said.
"We'll be expecting about 2000 people through the gates, and about 1000 of those will come from outside the Eurobodalla."
The event was launched in 2015, and Mr Brown described it as a "great initiative" of Racing NSW.
"The Country Championships not only support, but also promote, NSW racing," he said. "The series has significantly lifted the profile of country racing with this even set to highlight the quality of racing and race courses on the far south coast."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.