Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Moruya Jockey Club secures one of regional racing's biggest meets

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated August 31 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newhaven Park Country Championships Regional qualifier will be held in Moruya next February.

The Moruya Jockey Club will host the Newhaven Park Country Championships Regional qualifier next year, one of the biggest races on the country racing calendar.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.