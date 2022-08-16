Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Social pods proving popular in the Bay

Updated August 16 2022 - 8:00am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alina enjoys morning coffee in one of the seating pods installed on the Clyde foreshore. Picture: supplied

Eurobodalla Shire Council has installed more dining and social pods on the Batemans Bay foreshore after receiving positive feedback during the trial period.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.