Social pods proving popular in the Bay

Eurobodalla Shire Council has installed more dining and social pods on the Batemans Bay foreshore after receiving positive feedback during the trial period.
The first circular trellised pods were installed on the waterfront in 2021, as part of a trial by the council to help enliven the area.
Such was their popularity, the council installed additional pods earlier this year.
There are now six along the waterfront: three in the park, two near Starfish Deli and one next to the bus shelter.
Council's manager of economic development Teresa Lever said the seating pods were situated to determine the appetite and style of more permanent seating in the future.
She said the three park pods would remain in the meantime, with more resilient turf better able to tolerate climatic conditions and wear and tear to be laid down.
"The two pods south of the Boatshed will also remain until that area is redeveloped as Waterfront Square - as envisaged in the Batemans Bay Waterfront Masterplan," she said.
She said council's detailed engineering and landscape design for the space were underway, and the portable pods would be moved to another village or town to make way for something more permanent.
"The pod by the bus shelter will be relocated to Narooma soon, next to the old visitor centre carpark," she said.
"That's the beauty of these pods - their portability means we can test different locations to find the ideal spot before investing in permanent structures."
The seating pods were acquired by Council thanks to funding from the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program.
