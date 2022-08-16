Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Two men taken to hospital after head-on collision in Batemans Bay's CBD

Joel Erickson
Joel Erickson
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:50am, first published 5:27am
Police believe a man in his 80s had a medical episode while driving northbound on Perry Street and drifted into the southbound lane, causing a head-on collision.

Two men have been taken to hospital after a head-on collision on the corner of Perry Street and Perry Lane, Batemans Bay.

