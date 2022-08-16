Two men taken to hospital after head-on collision in Batemans Bay's CBD

Two men have been taken to hospital after a head-on collision on the corner of Perry Street and Perry Lane, Batemans Bay.
Batemans Bay Highway Patrol Sergeant Angus Duncombe said it was believed one of the men, aged in his 60s, suffered a medical issue while driving northbound on Perry Street and crossed over the median strip where he hit the second car at about 2.40pm on Tuesday, August 16.
He said Perry Street would remain closed until police had determined whether an investigation into the crash was required.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a man in his 80s was trapped in his vehicle after the crash and suffered from head injuries.
The man has since been freed and taken to Moruya Hospital. The man who suffered the medical episode is expected to be airlifted to Canberra Hospital by the Toll Ambulance Helicopter.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
