Live and local: get your music fix in the Eurobodalla this week

The iconic works of John Lennon are coming to the South Coast. The latest show starring John Waters and Stewart D'Arrietta The John Lennon Songbook in Concert is back on tour, kicking off in Merimbula and Milton next month. With an intimate take on classic hits, including the Imagine album favourites, come and experience this iconic show - The Lennon Songbook in Concert - Lennon like you've never heard before. All the songs you love, and even some you didn't know you did, in a dynamic show for all the generations. Waters and D'Arietta will perform at Merimbula's Club Sapphire (Saturday, September 3) and Milton Theatre (Sunday, September 4). For tickets, visit the venue websites.