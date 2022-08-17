Live and local: get your music fix in the Eurobodalla this week

Learn a little
Surprises in the regrowth
Our native animals and plants have done some exceptional things in the wake of the bushfires. Join a team of environmental experts to hear all about it - as a celebration of National Science Week. Guest speakers from Eurobodalla Council, Batemans Bay Local Aboriginal Land Council, NSW Forestry and University of Wollongong will share their insights. Happening this Saturday (August 20), 12-4pm at Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens. This event is free to attend, but numbers are limited. Register online with the botanic gardens.
Ladies First
Narooma Showcase
Creative women of the Narooma district will be at centre stage, at the exciting Crème de La Femme showcase. Kara Coen, Jacqui Holmes, Phoebe Jane and Dj Lil 9" will each take to the stage at The Bend and Sip Bar, alongside a one-night-only art exhibition featuring local female artists including painter Kyla Stone, jeweller Natalie Ashkenazi, and many more. Doors open 6pm Saturday, August 20. Book your tickets online via Eventbrite, or grab them on the door.
Park Party
Celebrate the new bridge
Community groups are coming together to mark the completion of the Batemans Bay Bridge, with an event on the southern foreshore this Saturday. Traffic has been flowing for a while, and now, teams have completed final works to rejuvenate the river banks into great public spaces. There will be plenty to see and get involved in at the community celebration, including a free sausage sizzle and interactive displays on maritime and road safety. Drop in to the event, near the southern end of Batemans Bay Bridge, this Saturday (August 20) from 11am-1pm.
Rugby Choir
With U3A Singers
Two exceptional choirs are joining together for an afternoon of song. This month, the Australian Rugby Choir and the Batemans Bay U3A Singers will co-headline a special fundraising concert, supporting Batemans Bay Salvation Army. Concertgoers will be treated to afternoon tea while being serenaded by the two groups. Saturday, August 27, 2pm. Salvation Army Hall, Batemans Bay. Tickets are available from Whilby Loved Gift Shop, the Salvation Army, and on the door.
Coming Up
Daffodil Day
This August, Cancer Council is asking Australians to give to the Daffodil Day Appeal to fund lifesaving cancer research. Daffodil Day will be taking place this year on Thursday 25 August 2022, but you can get involved anytime through out the month. For more information or to get involved, visit daffodilday.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.
Coming Up
John Waters x John Lennon
The iconic works of John Lennon are coming to the South Coast. The latest show starring John Waters and Stewart D'Arrietta The John Lennon Songbook in Concert is back on tour, kicking off in Merimbula and Milton next month. With an intimate take on classic hits, including the Imagine album favourites, come and experience this iconic show - The Lennon Songbook in Concert - Lennon like you've never heard before. All the songs you love, and even some you didn't know you did, in a dynamic show for all the generations. Waters and D'Arietta will perform at Merimbula's Club Sapphire (Saturday, September 3) and Milton Theatre (Sunday, September 4). For tickets, visit the venue websites.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
