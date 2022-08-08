Big plans for empty block of land next to Dalmeny shops

A large empty block of land near the Dalmeny Shops could soon be turned into an apartment complex under plans lodged with Eurobodalla Shire Council.
The $13.8m plans would see 39 apartments built in eight separate buildings at 13 Noble Parade, the block directly southeast of the Dalmeny Post Office.
All 39 apartments would have three bedrooms and would vary in size between 45 square metres and 65.3 square metres.
"Each unit generally provides for carparking (two spaces), a master suite, sitting space, and a laundry on the ground floor, and two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen/dining area and living space on the upper floor," DA paperwork reads.
"Each unit is provided with ample space of utilisation as private open space either on the ground floor or a combination of ground and second floor.
"Some units have been configured and designed with the option of a lift so as to make both floors truly accessible."
Each unit would also include a garage with space for two cars. Vehicle access to the site would be via two driveways on Cresswick Parade.
According to DA paperwork, the development will have a positive social and economic impact on Dalmeny.
"(The development) is expected to create several local jobs during the construction phase," the paperwork reads.
"The Eurobodalla region has an identified need for the provision of a diverse range of housing needs of the growing diverse local community. The proposed development provides new housing choice which will help support the availability of housing in the Shire.
"It is considered that the benefits of this development outweigh any potential impacts and is therefore considered to be in the public interest and worthy of consent."
The plans are still before a Eurobodalla Shire Council development officer.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
