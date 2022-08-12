Moruya business taking the lead on helping the homeless

One Moruya business is taking it upon themselves to support the homeless in the community, hoping to inspire other organisations to get on board.
Moruya Bowling Club have donated $4000 worth of linen to Anglicare Moruya and have committed the money raised from the next two months of Sunday raffles towards helping the homeless.
General manager Grant Dempster felt compelled to do something about the homelessness crisis on a personal level.
When he approached Anglicare Moruya, he realised the Bowling Club could help out too, on a larger scale.
He offered use of the courtesy bus and financial support.
"We aren't a big club, but we are a community-based club," he said.
"It's important we help out in the crisis."
The blankets and linen were given to homeless people in the area and people moving into houses needing support.
Emergency relief coordinator for south coast Anglicare Pauline Sullivan said the donation helped people who needed it.
"It makes a difference," she said. "People are warm now."
She was overwhelmed when Mr Dempster took the effort to reach out and offer assistance.
She said food was "the most important thing" needed by people, and it was most helpful for the community to drop off donations at a Specialist Homelessness Service such as Anglicare.
"Support for the homeless needs sustained support," she said.
Mr Dempster hopes Moruya Bowling Club will inspire other business to consider what action they could take, and start a groundswell of community support.
"This is a homeless crisis," he said. "It's about helping the homeless as much as we can.
"I don't know the answer to the crisis, but any way I can help, I am happy to."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
