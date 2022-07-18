Batemans Bay customers at Coles and Liquorland are among the most generous in Australia, according to the supermarket giant.
Batemans Bay customers of the supermarket chain raised more than $7500 - the equivilant of 37,000 meals on tables - for food rescue organisation SecondBite during Coles' winter appeal.
Advertisement
The money was raised through customer donations and team member fundraising.
The funds support SecondBite's ongoing operating expenses such as fuel, transport and refrigeration to help deliver food donated by Coles.
SecondBite helps more than 1400 local community pantries and food support networks across Australia including South Coast Community Kitchen in the Eurobodalla in their vital work of delivering groceries to the most vulnerable in the community.
For every dollar raised, SecondBite can help deliver the equivalent of five meals to Australians facing hardship.
READ MORE:
Coles Batemans Bay Store Manager Matthew Gray said he couldn't be more proud of how customers and team members had supported the appeal.
"Our passion for SecondBite stems back to the 2019 bushfires where we saw firsthand the great work they were doing to provide food to the evacuation centres," he said.
"After that experience, our team made a conscious effort to do more with SecondBite, be it through our regular food donations to local SecondBite charity partners like Global Care Batemans Bay or through fundraising like this year's Winter Appeal."
Coles Group raised $1.7 million nationally for SecondBite through the winter appeal.
The winter appeal coincided with a spike in demand for food relief - felt along the south coast, and reaffirmed through SecondBite's research.
"It's so humbling to know that despite the tough economic conditions, Australians really care about supporting those who are struggling," SecondBite CEO Steve Clifford said.
"The importance of putting a regular, nutritious meal on the table is something we can all relate to, and clearly the need we're seeing and hearing about resonated with so many Coles customers.
"I can't thank them enough."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.