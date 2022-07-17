A few laps of freestyle at the Bay Pavilions is not the only thing leaving visitors breathless at the centre according to the company's Head of Theatre and Arts.
A new art exhibition 'Celebrating Local Artists' opened at the Pavilions' new art centre on July 11 and, as the name suggests, the work featured is a celebration of artists from across the Eurobodalla.
The Pavilions' Head of Theatre and Arts Alyson Whiteoak said having an art exhibition in a non-traditional art premises such as the centre broke the stigma associated with walking into an art gallery, and helped everyone to be more involved.
"You can watch people's faces as they come in to the centre for an aqua class," she said. "You see them look around and enjoy the art. They walk over and have a look and talk about it.
We are promoting an artistic way of life without them even realising it.- Alyson Whiteoak
"It is beautiful to see."
Ms Whiteoak said would-be swimmers were left "gobsmacked" by the eclectic range of art, including pastels, photographic-like portraits, sweeping landscapes, collages and a hand-crafted wood-turned mandella made from plywood.
"They come in for a swim and don't expect to see art," she said. "When they do, it takes their breath away."
Ms Whiteoak said the Eurobodalla had an incredible art scene, and the Bay Pavilions was proud to be able to showcase the amazing artwork from its backyard.
"It is great to see our community represented on the walls," she said.
All artworks in 'Celebrating Local Artists' are for sale.
The exhibition runs until the end of July at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
