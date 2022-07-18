From Captain Oldrey Park to the world's stage, a Broulee athlete won gold at the England U20 and U23 Championships and World Junior Titles.
Australian national champion Jaylah Hancock-Cameron stormed home to win the U23 1500 metres against the best runners in England.
The 20-year-old ran most of the race in second behind Alexandra Millard. The pair created a significant lead between themselves and the rest of the field.
On the final back straight, Hancock-Cameron sped past Millard, who was unable to match the increase in pace. Hancock-Cameron won in 4:16.34.
Millard finished in second, Emily Simpson in third.
The championships are for the best runners from across the UK, however different national teams are always invited to be included, and this year Australia was invited, giving Hancock-Cameron the opportunity to run.
She excelled in hot conditions, with the race timetable adjusted because of the extreme heatwave across Europe.
Hancock-Cameron became the Australian national 1500m champion in April 2021.
