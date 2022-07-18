Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
A middle-distance runner from Broulee has won gold at the English Championships

Updated July 18 2022 - 7:35am, first published 12:30am
Jaylah Hancock-Cameron stands atop the podium after winning the u23 1500m at the England Championships. Picture: @bankstownathletics

From Captain Oldrey Park to the world's stage, a Broulee athlete won gold at the England U20 and U23 Championships and World Junior Titles.

