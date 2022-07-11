This week I witnessed a food pantry planting out a community garden to ensure they have fresh produce to give to those most in need. I saw baskets full of mandarins at a friends house - abundantly free to take your fill. I had my torn pants repaired giving them yet another life of adventure. Though small, these acts seem to capture Gran's resilience - an ability to make-do without much, whatever happens. A self-proficiency that cannot be shaken.

