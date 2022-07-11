Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Resilience is a button, carrots and knitted, brown warm socks

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated July 12 2022 - 4:45am, first published July 11 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maybe building a resilient future includes changing the way we think about, grow and consume food. Picture: James Tugwell

My grandmother's hand-knitted brown bed socks are infamous in my family. Each of my father's generation inherited a pair of the slightly malformed, off-coloured feet warmers, and probably jumpers and beanies to match.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.