Current wet weather might be the perfect time to clean out the house, with Eurobodalla Shire Council starting its annual household hard waste collection this month.
The annual rubbish collection provides residents the chance to get rid of unwanted items too bulky for the household bin.
The curbside collection starts in the shire's south on Monday July 18 and moves progressively north each week, finishing at South Durras towards the end of September.
Council's manager of waste services Nathan Ladmore said the service was provided to households receiving the domestic waste collection service to help them get rid of bulky items like fridges, microwaves, rolls of carpet, garden tools and furniture.
"With a maximum limit of two cubic metres, you'll be able to get rid of a fair bit of junk," Mr Ladmore said.
"Three separate collection vehicles will visit each street. One truck will collect metal to be taken to the waste management facilities for recycling, another will collect items such as fridges, freezers and air conditioning units so they can be degassed before recycling. All other items will be collected by a third truck."
Mr Ladmore said residents could help by making three piles on the kerb: air conditioners and fridges and freezers with the doors removed, other metal items like mowers, and a third pile for junk items like furniture.
"We prefer it when people put their waste out just before their area's collection date rather than weeks in advance. It keeps everyone safe and our neighbourhoods a little tidier," he said.
Junk that won't be collected includes televisions and computer products such as monitors and printers. These can be taken to Council's waste management facilities free of charge all year round.
Other bulky items like mattresses, tyres, motor vehicle parts and vegetation, as well as building materials won't be collected and should be taken to a waste facility. The fees to dump these items cover the council's costs to recycle them.
Chemicals and hazardous material such as paint, petrol and oil will not be collected and residents are encouraged to drop these off for free at Council's Household Chemical Cleanout collections later in the year or at the Community Recycling Centre at Surf Beach Waste Management Facility.
For detailed information about what can and cannot be picked up, and the collection dates for your area visit the hard waste collection page on the council's website www.esc.nsw.gov.au/waste or call the waste hotline on 4474 1024.
Items collected:
Items not collected:
