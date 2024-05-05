Second man charged over Denhams Beach shooting

A second man has been charged over a shooting on the state's South Coast earlier this year.
Strike Force Implant was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the public place shooting at Denhams Beach.
About 3.30pm on January 12, police were called following reports of shots fired near Beach Road, Denhams Beach, approximately 6km south-east of Batemans Bay.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and established a crime scene.
A sawn-off firearm was seized and taken for forensic examination.
Following inquiries, about 4pm on Friday, May 3, officers attached to South Coast Police District with assistance of the Southern Operational Support Group, attended a home on Mulgen Crescent Bomaderry.
A 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station.
He was charged with fire firearm in a manner likely to injure persons/property; possession of a loaded firearm in a public place; possession of a shortened firearm without authority; using a stolen firearm or firearm part; and possession of ammunition without a permit.
He was refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Saturday, where he was formally refused bail to appear before Nowra Local Court on Monday, May 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.