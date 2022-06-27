Sixteen seconds of separation in tightest pigeon race of season

The South East Racing Pigeon Combine Inc held one of its longest races of the season over the weekend.
The club took more than 280 racing pigeons up to Towradgi, about five kilometres north of Wollongong, before releasing them to race back to their homes in the Eurobodalla Shire, ranging from 173 to 275 kilometres away.
Advertisement
Mossy Point's Manny Byrne finished the race in first, just 16 seconds ahead of second-placed Barbie and Mario Magrin of Wallaga Lake.
Tuross Head's Graham Ford finished third.
"There was only 16 seconds between first and second, with the second loft being a further 60 kilometres south," a club spokesperson said.
"The winning pigeon travelled at an average speed of 79.74km/h."
The club will return to Towradgi next week for two races.
"The Narooma Pharmacy is sponsoring our annual coloured bird race, which means all colours other than blue bars or blue chequers," the club spokesperson said.
"A big shout out to Danielle and the team, their support to pigeon racing on the Far South Coast is very much appreciated."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.