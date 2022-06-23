New Showgrounds kitchen almost done thanks to help from Rotary, Government grants

An $80,000 renovation of the kitchens at the Moruya Showgrounds is nearing completion.
The new kitchen has been made possible thanks to financial support from the Rotary Club who secured $40,000 towards the project.
"The expanded kitchen will allow for more fundraising opportunities for the Show Society, with the kitchen now catering for larger groups," a Rotary spokesperson said.
"We all remember the devastating fires just over two years ago and the critical role the Showground played as an evacuation centre for displaced residents.
"The kitchen has been upgraded to cope more efficiently should such an event occur again."
The Show Society was successful in gaining Government grants to help fund the other $40,000 required for the project.
"The Rotary Club of Moruya secured $30,000 from the Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland Disaster Recovery Trust and another $10,000 via our local Rotary District Bushfire Recovery Fund," the spokesperson said.
"There has also been much Government grant funding available since those fires, and the Show Society was successful in their application."
