Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New Showgrounds kitchen almost done thanks to help from Rotary, Government grants

June 23 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Eurobodalla Show Society, Moruya Rotary and builder Mark Brown, in the newly renovated kitchen at Moruya Showground.

An $80,000 renovation of the kitchens at the Moruya Showgrounds is nearing completion.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.