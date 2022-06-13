Group 16 first-grade, Under 18s take out wins over George Tooke Shield in Queanbeyan

Three representative teams from Group 16 rugby league travelled to Queanbeyan over the weekend for a series of games against the George Tooke Shield.
It was mixed results for the teams, as the League Tag side dropped both of their games to the George Tooke Shield and Raiders Cup sides, while both the Under 18s and first-grade sides won their games.
The League Tag girls were up first, and started well against the Raiders Cup rep side when Summa Shears scored on the right edge six minutes into the game.
That would be it for Group 16 though, as the Raiders Cup side ran in nine unanswered tries, including six in an 18-minute period, to run away with a dominant 48-6 win.
The second game started like the first ended for the Group 16 side, as the George Tooke Shield side scored three times in the first 15 minutes to take an 18-0 lead.
Group 16 fought back, with both Tamika Millard of Eden and Sarah Alderton of Narooma score tries to bring the side within 10 points.
A late try to George Tooke sealed a 24-8 win.
The Under 18s had a rough start in their match, giving up the first try to George Tooke Shield inside the first five minutes of the game.
The coasters would bounce back with three tries in less than five minutes, and two more late tries in the first half gave the visitors a solid 28-6 lead.
George Tooke Shield was the only side to score in the second half as Group 16 held steady for a 28-12 win.
The main event was last up at Seiffert Oval, and the Group 16 boys started like the Group 16 girls when Salimon Nasoki of Bombala busted up the middle for a try in the fifth minute.
George Tooke hit back with a slick backline move 10 minutes later, but Ty Dowdle of Tathra gave the Group 16 side the lead back off a kick from Corey Schafer.
Group 16 was in again two minutes after Dowdle's try when Jindabyne's Jake Hedger took advantage of a favourable bounce to score in the corner for a 16-6 lead.
Bombala's Jordan Millie was next to score in the 28th minute off the back of a scrum, and Hedger was in for his second in the 35th minute, also off the back of a scrum, to give the visitors a 28-6 lead at half time.
The second half was much tighter, as both sides scored a try a piece. Jake Hedger finished the game with a hat-trick.
