Our Future

'Mogo is in flux': Masterplan, activation plan and community hub update

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:21am, first published 1:30am
Mogo Village Business Chamber president and owner of Hidden Treasures Mogo Richard Adams. Picture: file

Mogo Village Business Chamber has met to discuss the latest updates to plans for the new community hub, Eurobodalla Shire Council's masterplan for Mogo Oval and the Mogo Activation Plan.

