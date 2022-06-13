'Mogo is in flux': Masterplan, activation plan and community hub update

Mogo Village Business Chamber has met to discuss the latest updates to plans for the new community hub, Eurobodalla Shire Council's masterplan for Mogo Oval and the Mogo Activation Plan.
The architect engaged by the chamber for the Mogo community hub project Stephanie Chiu spoke at the meeting in Mogo on June 6 as did representatives from the council regarding both the Mogo Activation Plan and the Mogo Oval masterplan.
Ms Chiu said there were ideas regarding what the community wanted in a new community hub - which were submitted to secure the $999,000 Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grant earlier this year - however no architectural designs had been started.
She said the drafts were waiting for the completion of the Mogo oval masterplan, which would finalise where facilities would be located around Mogo - specifically of note, the pump track and the community hub.
"Mogo is in flux at the moment, there is a lot happening," Ms Chiu said.
There are two possible locations for the community centre, both on different footprints at Mogo Oval.
Council strategy and sustainable growth divisional manager Liz Rankin said the key next step forward for the community centre was deciding on a site for the centre - in the oval masterplan.
Ms Rankin said progress was being made on the oval masterplan, with design consultants Ethos Urban having submitted the first drafts to council in the first week of June. She said she was in conversation with Ms Chiu regarding the plans.
Council community, arts and recreation director Kathy Arthur said there would be community consultation before the oval masterplan was finalised.
"We have to make sure we have given the community a chance to comment on [the location of the building]," she said.
"It is really important the community has a chance to have their say."
Ms Arthur said how community consultation occurred was still to be finalised, but could include QR codes and online forms, letterbox drops and drop-in discussion sessions.
She said there would be an oval masterplan concept - including the location of the community hub - and a plan for community consultation to respond by the end of June.
She urged residents to "get in and contribute" when community consultation opened.
Council strategy and place coordinator Angie Radford said the council's Mogo Activation Plan - different to the Mogo oval masterplan - was also in the latter stages of being finalised after community consultation. She said the plan had incorporated community feedback, such as decentralising parking for mountain bike users.
She said she hoped the plan would be discussed by councillors on June 28, and urged residents to contribute at public forum beforehand if they wanted to provide feedback.
The council oval masterplan does not include funding for many of the projects it includes, but Ms Radford said this was not unusual for town plans. She said the council needed to have a masterplan in place to be able to apply for funding for the individual projects included within the plan.
Ms Radford said the council was contributing $60,000 to $70,000 for the formation of the Mogo masterplan.
Chamber president Richard Adams said the community centre had to be community-focused.
"The project is for the community to use, not for tourism," he said. "However the community is happy to share it with other people, but it is a community project."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
