Malua Bay pair crowned state bowls champions

Bowlers from Malua Bay have been crowned 2021 Open Champion of Champion Pairs after a nail-biting, extra-end final at the state finals in Tamworth.
Dave Thomas and Jay Breust have been bowling together for two years, and progressed to the final after winning club pairs, district pairs and zone titles.
They were one of 16 teams from across NSW who travelled to South Tamworth Bowling Club to compete in the finals from June 5 to 7.
The finals see teams in four pools, with the winner of each pool progressing to a semi-final and then a final.
Mr Thomas said the Malua Bay team knew anything could happen if they were able to win their group and progress to the final four teams.
Malua Bay won their pool, and defeated Halekulani 17-12 in the semi-final.
To be crowned champions, Malua Bay would have to end the 26 match unbeaten record of Engadine team and defending champions Craig Donaldson and Callum Murray. Only twice in the past 50 years has a team successfully defended their title at the championships.
Embracing the challenge, Malua Bay took an early 6-0 lead after five ends.
However Engadine clawed their way back. After the 21 ends, the scores were locked at 17 all.
The final was forced into an extra end, with the winner taking all.
Mr Thomas said the final was a "crack-a-jacka" game.
Malua Bay secured three in the extra-end, to win the final 20-17 and be crowned champions.
There is no next stage to progress to for Mr Thomas and Mr Breust.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
