Malua Bay pair crowned state bowls champions

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:46am, first published 4:00am
2021 Open Champion of Champion Pairs Dave Thomas and Jay Breust from Malua Bay Picture: supplied

Bowlers from Malua Bay have been crowned 2021 Open Champion of Champion Pairs after a nail-biting, extra-end final at the state finals in Tamworth.

