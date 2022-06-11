Mayor Hatcher calls for action on homelessness in the Eurobodalla

Eurobodalla Mayor Matthew Hatcher says action is needed by all levels of government to ease the shire's housing crisis, and he's starting locally.
The Mayor will ask the council to look at whether halls can be opened up so that people living rough can shelter there.
Longer-term solutions that would see the Council providing land for tiny homes in a pilot project funded by the Federal government, or building a homeless shelter to be run by a local service will also be explored.
"This is a crisis," Mayor Hatcher said.
"The Shire's homelessness services are providing all the right supports to people, but there's simply no housing."
"That's the issue none of us can address."
Mr Hatcher said he was hearing loud and clear the community's cries to support people living in tents, particularly at the Council-owned North Head campground at Moruya where about 50 families are currently living.
"Case workers are already supporting people at the campground, I understand the good intentions of people calling on council to open up halls for shelter," he said.
"But before that can happen we need to examine practicalities like personal safety, privacy, the available facilities, and whether local agencies are resourced to managed them."
The Mayor said opening up halls was one thing, but more permanent medium-term solutions are needed to solve this prominent issue in the region.
"I want to explore the feasibility of a pilot project funded by the Federal government to build tiny homes on Council or Crown land," he said.
"Council could also consider taking a loan to build a facility to be run by one of our local homelessness services."
Mr Hatcher understands these actions are outside the usual local government responsibilities, but the current climate of homelessness is such that needs addressing.
"We need to think differently about this and explore news ways to help our residents, and we need the NSW and Federal governments to do the same," he said.
At the moment NSW Government regulations prevent people from staying in campgrounds past 50 days, but in the current situation Mr Hatcher said these restrictions are being overlooked.
"We've also written this month to the NSW Government calling on them to provide worker housing ahead of the Moruya bypass and regional hospital construction," he said.
"That housing could be used by locals once the projects are complete."
"Council staff have also worked with local agencies to pilot a program providing free hot showers and laundry services for people experiencing homelessness.."
The Mayor has also arranged for 500 blankets to be donated and distributed locally to those in need.
"We're doing our bit, and we're now asking the NSW and Federal governments to do theirs," he said.
Mayor Hatcher said he's confident he'll find support with local MPs Kristy McBain, Fiona Phillips and Michael Holland, and intends to reach out to them over the weekend.
Discussions with Council staff and local agencies are underway, and the Mayor anticipates a report to Council on June 28 that will seek a budget allocation to continue this work.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
