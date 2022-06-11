Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mayor Hatcher calls for action on homelessness in the Eurobodalla

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 11 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Hatcher calls for action on homelessness in the Eurobodalla

Eurobodalla Mayor Matthew Hatcher says action is needed by all levels of government to ease the shire's housing crisis, and he's starting locally.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.