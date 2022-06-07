Special Olympics swim squad training for the first time in 3 years

Athletes from the Special Olympics South Coast club have resumed swimming training for the first time since early 2019, in preparation for the state carnival later this year.
Six athletes from across the Eurobodalla were some of the first to use the new facilities at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay when they met early on June 7 for the squad's first training session together again.
COVID and the construction of the new pool facilities prevented swimming training for three years.
South Coast club chair Kathy Godwin said not being able to train meant many of the athletes had lost their main fitness activity during the lockdown, and their weekly routine and chance to socialise.
"Regular training helps keep people fit," she said. "There are so many health benefits."
She said the swimmers had been training together for many years, building strong friendships and comradery over that time, which had been difficult to maintain without frequent squad sessions.
Ms Godwin said the parents and volunteers who enable Special Olympics South Coast to function had also lost their social opportunities. For Ms Godwin, meeting with other volunteers is a highlight of the Special Olympics program.
The athletes are training for the state swimming competition to be held in Frenchs Forest on August 7.
Anyone who can swim is welcome to join the Special Olympics South Coast.
Special Olympics South Coast is sending a team to Campbelltown to compete in the state ten pin bowling competition on June 19 and 20.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
