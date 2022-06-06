Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
'It's a race horse with feathers': Pigeon racing season underway

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
June 6 2022
The start of the South East Racing Pigeon Combine second race of the season

South East Racing Pigeon Combine held their second race of the 2022 season on June 4, releasing 360 pigeons into the air near Milton and waiting for them to race home.

