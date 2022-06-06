'It's a race horse with feathers': Pigeon racing season underway

South East Racing Pigeon Combine held their second race of the 2022 season on June 4, releasing 360 pigeons into the air near Milton and waiting for them to race home.
The pigeons were released at 10am, and must race to their home loft: some 61 kilometres away, some as far as 160 kilometres away.
Advertisement
The winning pigeon has the fastest velocity for the entirety of the trip.
Mario Magrin from Wallaga Lake won, with the winning pigeon recording an average speed of 1.361 kilometres per minute.
The pigeons flying from Milton beat South East Racing Pigeon Combine secretary Manny Byrne to their Mossy Point home, competing the 76 kilometre race in 45 minutes. Mr Byrne finished third on the day.
Mr Byrne said it was common for pigeons to arrive home before their owner travelling in a car.
READ MORE:
He said pigeon racing was no different to any other sport. He flies his pigeons twice a day for 45 minutes each, to build their fitness.
"It's a race horse with feathers," Mr Byrne said.
He said the nature of the sport meant weather played a large role in the race. The pigeons were able to race before the strong winds picked up later in the weekend.
North west winds favour competitors further south, flying longer distances.
Mr Byrne said not all the pigeons would return from each race: each competitor would lose on average two to three pigeons per competition, some injured, some preyed on.
The results were:
Mr Byrne said any distances under 400 kilometres were considered 'sprint races' to pigeons, and they could compete in such events each weekend without growing weary.
The next round of the season is June 11. Birds will be released from Greenwell Point, Nowra, with race distances ranging from 14 to 214 kilometres.
Anyone interested in pigeon racing can contact Mr Byrne on 0439 708 778
Advertisement
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.