How one Nowra resident has mastered the art of growing chokos

Forget smashed avocado on toast, Col Liddicoat begins his day with his famous choko relish on toast, with a slice of Jarlsberg cheese too, of course.
The Nowra resident has been growing chokos - also known as the Chayote Squash - in his backyard for the last 10 years.
And while some think they're a bland fruit, he sees them differently.
"I think the taste is just superb," said Col.
"And they're very versatile. I steam them with vegetables, I roast them with a baked dinner, I make relish, I even make banana and choko cakes.
"One of my friends even eats them like an apple - skin and all."
Col distributes his jars of choko relish to people all over Nowra and said it can be served on toast, ham sandwiches and on top of corned beef or steak.
"The possibilities are endless with chokos," he said.
In 2019, he managed to grow so many chokos that he filled up 500 jars of choko relish. That took him four months.
This year, he has managed to make 300 jars, distributing them to his friends, family and keeps them in the boot of his car in case he runs into anyone.
While he hasn't dabbled in taking his choko recipes to shows to compete, he said this could be a possibility one day as he has never received any bad feedback, with the choko and banana cake recipe a true hit the locals.
"The original recipe for the cake I got from a friend," he said.
"And every now and then I give a cake to the workers at the Nowra Bowling Club. Every time I take one down they tell me it's terrific."
Even people across the border are missing his relish.
"I also batch choko relish up in smaller jars and take them down to Victoria," said Col.
"I've got a sister down there that's in a retirement village. And the retirees that live in the village all love it. They're often saying to my sister, when's your brother coming down?"
Now retired, Col used to worked for 17 years at Illaroo Road Public School and was in the navy for 20 years. He said growing chokos keeps him very occupied.
"I thought in retirement, I better do something and this choko stuff certainly keeps you busy," he said.
"The chokos just took off so I thought I'd just focus on that."
Crafting his recipes through a process of trial and error, Col is hesitant to give them away willy nilly.
However, he said anyone who wishes to try some of his relish - which includes capsicum, corn, chillies and a few other herbs and spices - can contact him for a jar.
"I've modified the recipe myself by putting other stuff in that people might not normally add, like corn. Makes it a little bit more interesting," he said.
The bumpy pear-shaped delight also packs a nutritional punch, with chokos being high in vitamin C and folate and vitamin E.
Notorious for spreading like wildfire, Col has a few tips and tricks up his sleeve for those looking to grow choko vines themselves.
"Controlling them is a bit hard because once they get going, they pretty wild," he explained.
"I believe they've got to be planted in a clump. And I've had more success growing them in a clump, than what I have as single plants. So they kind of breed.
"And then when the fruiting part of it is finished, I cut the vines back to about a meter high. And then they take off again."
Col handed me a jar of relish after our chat and as a choko sceptic, I was hesitant to spread it on my sourdough toast during my lunch break.
But I can well and truly say I'm a converted choko fan, and it may well replace my regular breakfast of avocado on toast.
You can reach Col on 0401 151 689 for a jar of relish.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
