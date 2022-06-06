Understanding culture is the path to reconciliation: Batemans Bay High Aboriginal studies excursion

Grade 11 Aboriginal studies students from Batemans Bay Highschool have gone on an excursion with Brinja-Yuin elder Patricia Ellis along the Bingi Dreaming Track, learning about Indigenous medicines, food and culture.
The excursion was an opportunity for students to apply their academic learning in tactile and practical ways.
Year 11 student Morris Absolon enjoyed learning the ubiquitous plants he so often dismissed were actually edible bush medicines with a range of purposes and capabilities. For example a plant that tasted like lemonade, or sheoak nuts, which cause the mouth to salivate and give the illusion the brain is hydrated to keep the body functioning.
"It was great to actually try some of the edible bush medicines we have heard about," Mr Absolon said.
Year 11 student Mickyia Glover considers herself 'culturally deprived'.
She said the excursion was a opportunity to learn more about culture, one's community and one's self.
"When you go out onto country and learn, you get a deeper like connection to the land," she said.
She said many Indigenous people suffered from not feeling connected to country nor contemporary society, or not feeling 'Indigenous-enough', leading to an identity crisis.
"Gaining this knowledge helps people understand and love themselves," Ms Glover said.
"It brought us together."
Ms Glover said it was a privilege to be able to learn more about her culture from local Indigenous elders.
"We can pass on that knowledge to the next generation," she said.
"If we don't pass it on to the next generation, we're gonna lose the majority of it."
The excursion took place during Reconciliation Week - May 27 to June 3 - and Ms Glover said learning about culture was an important step in reconciliation.
She was encouraged by progress she was seeing in the Batemans Bay community.
"The bridge walk shows how connected our community is and shows appreciation towards Indigenous people," she said.
Aboriginal studies teacher Renee Webb said the excursion, funded by MaryMead and The Family Place, was an incredible opportunity, and the kids loved the experience.
"We need more of it," she said.
"It is so good for students to be interacting with positive role models and it helps their engagement in school."
Mr Webb said students who were disengaged in the class room would become the best students in the class when learning on country.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
