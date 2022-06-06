Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Understanding culture is the path to reconciliation: Batemans Bay High Aboriginal studies excursion

James Tugwell
James Tugwell
Updated June 6 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:45am
Patricia Ellis teaching Batemans Bay Highschool grade 11 students about the natural resources available on the Bingi Track Picture: provided

Grade 11 Aboriginal studies students from Batemans Bay Highschool have gone on an excursion with Brinja-Yuin elder Patricia Ellis along the Bingi Dreaming Track, learning about Indigenous medicines, food and culture.

