Special screening of award-winning South Coast film coming to the Kinema

An award-winning film shot in the shadows of Gulaga will get a special screening at the Narooma Kinema next month.
Mother Mountain, directed by Tilba's Celia Strang, premiered in Melbourne in March, and was released in cinemas across the country in April.
Advertisement
Ms Strang will be at the special showing of the film, which won the Best Narrative Feature Film category at the Cannes World Film Festival for the month of October 2021, to take a Q&A on Thursday, June 9.
The film's producer, Fran Dobbie, will also be in attendance.
Mother Mountain traces the story of a young Jewish mother moving to the base of Gulaga in search of a fresh start only to be forced to face her past trauma. She meets an indigenous family, who show her the beautiful spirituality of the land, and Mother Mountain.
It was a case of "art imitating life," Ms Stang said, when she moved her family from Sydney to her acreage in 2019, a few months into the writing process.
The story is allegorical; imagination is interwoven with Ms Stang's own personal experiences and reflections to create a storyline exploring themes of inherited family trauma, motherhood, connection to country and healing.
Ms Stang said the process of writing oneself into a film was "exposing and vulnerable". Her family had to move out of their home in November 2020 while it was transformed into a movie set. The lead actress Emilie Cocquerel wore Ms Stang's clothes, while her onscreen child was played by Ms Stang's son. The movie was filmed at locations around Narooma, Tilba and Bermagui, including Narooma Public School.
The special showing will begin at 7pm, with the Q&A to follow at 8.30pm.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.