'Just one way of saying thanks': Local firefighters make national television

Updated May 31 2022 - 6:58am, first published 2:30am
Staff from Batemans Bay Fire and Rescue with celebrity chef Miguel Maestre filming for the Living Room. Photo: supplied

Channel 10 lifestyle entertainment show 'The Living Room' has visited Batemans Bay Fire and Rescue to say thank you to first responders for their efforts during the Black Summer bushfires.

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

