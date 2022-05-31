'Just one way of saying thanks': Local firefighters make national television

Channel 10 lifestyle entertainment show 'The Living Room' has visited Batemans Bay Fire and Rescue to say thank you to first responders for their efforts during the Black Summer bushfires.
Celebrity chef Miguel Maestre, accompanied by a director and a five-man film crew, visited Batemans Bay local firefighters and cooked a meal for ten staff who were first responders during summer 2019/2020.
Advertisement
The episode, which aired on May 27, was filmed two months beforehand, with those involved required to keep the experience a secret. No behind-the-scenes photos were allowed to be taken, and the Fire and Rescue department had to sign disclosure agreements.
READ MORE:
"It is nice to feel you are being thanked," Batemans Bay station commander Craig Mashman said.
Mr Mashman said the crew really did appreciate the recognition.
"We flew under the radar for lots of the work we did during the fires," he said.
He said it was a fantastic experience to be on television, and nice for someone to recognise the efforts of the crew during the fires, even though the crew did not seek out accolades for their actions.
"Thanks comes in many different forms," Mr Mashman said, "this is just one way of saying thanks."
The episode can be watched on 10Play.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.