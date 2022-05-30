New Eurobodalla Fibre and Textile Artists Group exhibition pushing fabrics to the limit

Eurobodalla Fibre and Textile Artists Group (EFTAG) are running their annual exhibition and for 2022, the theme is Soar.
The EFTAG annual exhibition is an opportunity for local artisans to display and sell their different creations.
Advertisement
EFTAG member Julie Brennan said each exhibition was such a joy for local artists because artwork was designed to be looked at.
"An artist communicates," Ms Brennan said. "You need people to see the work.
"Art can help people see something in a new way they may not have seen before."
She said the exhibition pushed the limits of what could be done with fabric.
"There are so many ways of working with textiles," she said.
READ MORE:
The exhibition includes dying, felt, sewing and printing; two dimensional and three dimensional pieces.
Ms Brennan works primarily with felt, and has entered seven pieces into this year's exhibition. Some are felt, some are glass, and some are a combination of the two.
She joined EFTAG in 2006 - the group only formed in 2005 - and has found it a supportive and encouraging network of creatives.
"I didn't see myself as an artist when I joined," she said, "but it has opened up a whole world for me, where I discovered I was creative.
"The other artists inspire me."
EFTAG meet monthly with members from across the south coast - extending beyond the Eurobodalla to the Bega Valley. The group currently has almost 50 members, and run skill sharing workshops and show and tell sessions.
Soar opening night is Friday June 3 from 6 to 8pm.
The exhibition is running June 4 to 12 from 10am to 4pm at the Mechanics Institute Moruya.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.